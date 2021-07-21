Wildfire mitigation funded by city revenue surplus possible for Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS (KRDO) -- Local fire experts often express the need for regular wildfire mitigation, or removal of excess grasses, brush, trees and other vegetation that could fuel wildfires.

Such mitigation was important in limiting the spread of the Bear Creek Fire on the city's central western border last fall, but funding for mitigation is generally limited.

That's where voters may be able to help.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 has learned that Mayor John Suthers is considering a November ballot measure asking citizens to allow the city to keep around $15 million in extra tax revenue; the city would use interest on that amount to finance permanent mitigation efforts.

The TABOR amendment (Taxpayer Bill of Rights) requires local governments to refund revenue surpluses to citizens unless voters allow those surpluses to be retained for other purposes.

The track record for TABOR retentions is good in Colorado Springs, with voters approving most city requests to keep extra revenue.

Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city didn't request to keep its revenue surplus and sent the refund to taxpayers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will speak with Suthers and the Colorado Springs Fire Department to get more details Wednesday.