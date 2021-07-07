Last round of winners in Colorado Comeback Cash drawing announced
COLORADO (KRDO) -- The last round of winners is being announced in Colorado's incentive drawings for COVID-19 vaccinated residents Wednesday. Five students will win $50,000 scholarships and one Coloradan will win $1 million.
Watch below:
Comments
2 Comments
So when this questionably legal / ethical side show ends, will the gov. leaders feel it accomplished something? Our vaccination #’s haven’t gone up like they hoped for, so what is the next gimmick to take a still experimental vaccination that still is on EUA?
It would be nice if the governor would use tax money wisely to maintain the roads and bridges instead of wasting it on this senseless vaccine. Last I checked, Americans are still free to determine what goes into your body.