Fatal crash closes Highway 83 near Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Highway 83 north of Colorado Springs was shut down around noon Tuesday due to a serious crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. just north of North Gate Boulevard, CDOT reported. Three cars were reported to be involved in the crash.

According to Colorado State Patrol, at least one person was killed in the crash. Another driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, and a third driver was reported to be uninjured.

It's not yet clear what led to the crash. We're working on getting more information, check back for updates.