Air Force Academy cadet killed in plane crash in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Air Force Academy announced Friday that a cadet enrolled at the academy has died in a single-engine plane crash that happened Thursday in Texas.

The identity of the cadet hasn't been released, and the Air Force Academy said information would be available after next of kin was notified.

Details about the crash itself weren't given, but the Academy said the incident is under investigation.

Our ABC affiliate in Dallas, WFAA, reported that a plane crashed Thursday evening near Cleburne. Two people were reported killed in the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.