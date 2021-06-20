Shooting in Pueblo in Mesa Junction neighborhood leaves one man injured

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday morning, around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to repots of shorts fired in Pueblo near Abriendo Avenue and Colorado Avenue in Mesa Junction.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department found numerous spent shell casings from handguns and a rifle. Shortly after, Officer Scott Aubuchon was dispatched to a local hospital on a report that a shooting victim arrived.

According to a tweet from Tom Rummel, a Watch IVCaptain with the Pueblo Police Department, the male victim had two gunshot wounds. The victim said he was driving down Northern Avenue, when he was shot in his car by someone he didn't know.

Officer David Sanchez found the victim's car, with several bullet holes in it.

Officers believe the incidents may be related but the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that might help, please call the PPD at 553-2502, reference case number 21-11438.