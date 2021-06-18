Gov. Polis announces third round of winners in Colorado’s vaccination prize drawings

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The third winner of a million dollars and five more students winning $50,000 scholarships will be announced by Gov. Jared Polis Friday in Colorado's Comeback Cash giveaway.



Watch below:

Two winners have already been named millionaires as part of Colorado's effort to encourage vaccinations from the COVID-19 virus. A total of five winners will win $1 million each, and 25 students will win $50,000 scholarships.