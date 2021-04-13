Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:59 pm
Published 12:54 pm

Gov. Polis gives update on COVID-19 as Colorado pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 Tuesday.

This press conference comes after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be paused for at least a few days following the CDC's recommendation due to potential issues with blood clots.

Watch below starting around 1 p.m.:

Coronavirus / News / State & Regional News

Andrew McMillan

Andrew is the Digital Content Director for KRDO.com. Learn more about Andrew here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content