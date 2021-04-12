Colorado Springs City Council weighs actions against illicit spas

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council is discussing a possible plan of action against illicit massage parlors on Monday during a work session.

This comes after 13 Investigates has followed the story for two years -- dozens of massage parlors in the Springs have offered sex services for sale, but few people have been prosecuted.

The council will be hearing from the Colorado Springs Vice Unit on the work they have done to try and shut down the illegal parlors. A PowerPoint presentation put together by CSPD for Monday's session indicates there are at least 35 illicit parlors police are aware of.

