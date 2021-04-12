Air Force Academy announces commencement speaker for Class of 2021

Top Stories

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) – On Monday, the U.S. Air Force Academy announced the commencement speaker for the graduating class of 2021.

According to the USAFA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremony will be the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley. The 2021 Graduation Ceremony will take place at the Air Force Academy on May 26, 2021

Due to Covid-19 protocol, USAFA officials said the every graduating cadet will be allowed to have three guests present for the graduation ceremony. Cadet guests must sit together for the ceremony in assigned public health designated ratios, and all activities regarding the graduation ceremony are subject to change, based on Department of Defense, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local and state public health COVID guidelines.

Additional information about this year's graduation can be found at www.usafa.af.mil.