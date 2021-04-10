Suspect barricades himself in a home after apartment complex shooting

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - CSPD said a man was shot and killed at a Colorado Springs apartment complex Friday, and the suspected shooter barricaded himself in a nearby home.

Police said they responded to a shooting call around 10:10 Friday morning in the 3600 block of Uintah Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

CSPD said they are still in the very early stages of the investigation, but in their preliminary investigation. detectives believe a fight broke out at an apartment complex between the victim and the suspect. At some point during the altercation, police believe the suspect shot the victim, then fled the area and barricaded himself inside a residence.

CSPD said that around 4:11 P.M., the suspect came out of the residence and was taken into custody.

Based on the preliminary evidence and the nature of this incident, detectives from the CSPD’s Violent Crimes Section assumed responsibility of the investigation.

Police said they are investigating this incident as a homicide, but the Coroner will make the final cause and determination of death.

At the time this article was written, no other information about the crime or the parties involved was made available by police, but said they believe there is no immediate threat to the public.