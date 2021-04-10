Man arrested on car theft, drug and weapons charges

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) - Pueblo police said they arrested a man on drug, weapons, and car theft charges on the southeast side of Pueblo, late Friday night.

According to PPD, around 11:30 Friday night, an officer doing a proactive patrol in the 1200 block of Berwind Avenue made contact with a driver who had no license plate on his car.

Police got consent from the driver, who they have identified as Rennie Vigil, to search the car. Officers found a gun and drugs they suspected to be methamphetamines inside the car, and after running a check, the officers also learned the car Vigil was driving, was stolen.

Vigil was placed into custody for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Narcotics, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.