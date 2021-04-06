Crash involving overturned semi blocking I-25 in Pueblo

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large stretch of Interstate 25 was closed through Pueblo due to a crash Tuesday afternoon involving an overturned semi-trailer.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that the interstate is closed between Exit 91 and Exit 102 in both directions.

I-25 NB/SB: Road closed between Exit 91 - Stem Beach and Exit 102 - Eagleridge Boulevard. crash blocking all lanes of traffic. Use alternate route. https://t.co/9TVAblC74r — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 6, 2021

Emergency dispatch indicates that at least one semi was involved. Information about possible injuries hasn't been made available yet.

We're working on getting more information on the crash, check back for updates. You can keep an eye on our updated traffic map here.