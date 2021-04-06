Skip to Content
By
today at 2:34 pm
Published 2:21 pm

Crash involving overturned semi blocking I-25 in Pueblo

Rick McMorran

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large stretch of Interstate 25 was closed through Pueblo due to a crash Tuesday afternoon involving an overturned semi-trailer.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that the interstate is closed between Exit 91 and Exit 102 in both directions.

Emergency dispatch indicates that at least one semi was involved. Information about possible injuries hasn't been made available yet.

We're working on getting more information on the crash, check back for updates. You can keep an eye on our updated traffic map here.

