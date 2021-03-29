Custer County public health addresses board member outbreak

Top Stories

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Custer County Public Health officials spoke with KRDO Monday for the first time since announcing all of its board of health members had contracted COVID-19.

The Custer County Public Health Department told us the cases stem from a gathering the county commissioners had -- who are also the board of health members -- on March 12th.

The information comes after speculation the outbreak started at a March 10th board of health meeting.

We're told one commissioner, Tom Flower, tested positive after that meeting and finished quarantining Sunday. Health officials are assuming the other two commissioners got the virus from him. They're still in quarantine.

The county ended its mask mandate March 3. Some critics say this outbreak is a sign it shouldn't have.

"Worry never entered into our minds. Whether we have a mask mandate or not, COVID is still out there, COVID is still real," Reggie Foster with Custer County Public Health told KRDO. "From the moment they lifted the mandate, they said 'make sure you practice personal safety and protocols.' So, they weren't saying don't wear masks, they were just giving our citizens the opportunity to choose."

Foster says, at the time being, they're not concerned about things getting out of control.

"Right now, we feel like we have a good handle on it," she said. "We will monitor it every day, and the board of health will make changes as they deem necessary, if they are warranted."