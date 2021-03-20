Police find suspect who shot a woman from inside a car

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police said a woman was shot early Saturday morning on Pueblo's east side.

Police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of E 14th street around 1:15 am Saturday.

Upon arrival, police said they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers learned there was a disturbance and shots were allegedly fired from a small silver-colored sedan as it left the area.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, police found the car on Constitution Road that may have been used in the shooting and a possible suspect. Police said the vehicle was towed and officers applied for a search warrant.

The investigation is still ongoing.