Fans allowed back at Ball Arena in April
DENVER (KRDO) -- Fans of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche will get a chance to watch the teams in person at Ball Arena starting in April.
Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday that Ball Arena will allow up to 4,050 fans to attend games starting April 2. That works out to roughly 20% of the arena's normal capacity.
It might be tough to get tickets cheap though: first grabs are going to ticket plan holders, and only a limited amount of seats will be available to the public. Ticket information will be posted on the Nuggets' and Avalanche's websites
KSE says it worked with the CDC and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to come up with a plan for health and safety measures during games.
The Nuggets game on March 30 and the Avalanche game on March 31 will have first responders and health care workers in attendance prior to the first game for ticketed fans.
