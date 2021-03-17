Gov. Polis joins launch of state community vaccination site in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first state-run community vaccination site is launching in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena, and Gov. Jared Polis will be in attendance for the opening day Wednesday.

The facility is offering drive-thru vaccinations and will start by providing 2,000 vaccines a day. Eventually when there's enough supply, that number will be bumped up to 6,000 per day.

Polis will be speaking about the opening at 10 a.m. Watch below:

The doses are being administered in a partnership with Centura Health. People who are eligible to receive the vaccine can click this link or call 720-263-5737.

