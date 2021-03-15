Fire in homeless encampment possibly from propane explosion

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire erupted shortly after midnight on Monday from a possible propane tank explosion in a homeless encampment.

According to CSPD, an officer was approached around midnight Monday morning, from someone reporting a fire in a homeless encampment under the bridge in the 100 Block of S 31st Street north of W. Cimarron St.

Officers said the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded, extinguished the fire, and conducted sweeps under the bridge to verify no one had been trapped in the fire.

Police said traffic was shut down for about an hour, until The Colorado Department of Transportation could assess the structural integrity of the bridge. After close examination, CDOT determined the roadway could be re-opened and around 1:15am, all lanes of traffic were re-opened.

No one was contacted in connection to the fire.