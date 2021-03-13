Reported shooting in south Colorado Springs turns out to be hoax
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to a reported shooting Saturday evening in the south side of Colorado Springs, but it turned out to be a "swatting incident."
Numerous officers were called to Clover Circle W. in the Stratmoor Hills area after the report of the shooting, but despite a large scene, no shooter was found. Investigators quickly realized there wasn't an actual shooting.
The sheriff's office confirmed the incident was a "swatting" call and there's no threat to the community. No suspects responsible for the call have been identified at this time.
