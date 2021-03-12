Gov. Polis: All Coloradans expected to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he expects that all Coloradans over the age of 18 to be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April.

The announcement came Friday as Polis also moved up the date of Phase 1B.4 to March 19. That phase includes restaurant workers and many other professions, expanding the eligible list to millions.

Polis is giving an update on the response to COVID-19 Friday as a winter storm bears down on much of the state. Watch below:

This is a developing story, check back for updates.