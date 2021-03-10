Humane Society needs foster parents for pregnant & nursing dogs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you've got the patience and a calm, caring environment in your home, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region would love for you to help take care of a pregnant or nursing mama dog.

HSPPR posted earlier this month asking for volunteers to help. They say they've got new mama dogs with litters of puppies, like Kima seen above, and they need foster homes.

"We take in SO many pregnant and nursing mama dogs with litters of adorable puppies," HSPPR said on Facebook. "Both of our shelters, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, are looking for loving foster care families for pregnant and nursing dogs."

In Kima's case, HSPPR is looking for a foster family who can love her and help with the babies for the next few months.

HSPPR says all of the dogs are behavior tested before going to foster homes, and all supplies and medical care are provided at no cost.

You can sign up to be a dog foster parent by clicking this link here.