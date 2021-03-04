Manitou Incline nonprofit group receives $525,000 in anonymous donations

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a nice problem to have; people donating you thousands of dollars and you have to determine how you'll spend it.

That's the dilemma faced by the nonprofit organization Incline Friends. Last month, the group received three gifts totaling more than a half-million dollars.

Most of the money came in separate donations of $100,000 and $400,000, respectively, from the estate of an Arizona man who died last spring, formerly lived in Manitou and regularly hiked the Incline.

A donation of $25,000 came from, according to the group's Facebook page, "a long-time supporter of Incline Friends, who has made multiple, generous donations through the years."

Both donors prefer to remain anonymous.

The money is significantly more than Incline Friends usually receives in donations, but the popular trail has significant operating costs.

The town of Manitou Springs pays $350,000 annually to provide a free Incline shuttle service, and Colorado Springs is spending $120,000 for a staff to manage the new Incline reservation system that started last year.

Other possible options are: Building restrooms near the base of the Incline; and creating a secondary trail down from the top, as an alternate to Barr Trail, which is in need of repair. A similar trail was recently established from the Incline's halfway point.

A comment posted on the group's page even suggests building a water slide.

