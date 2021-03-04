Man dies in head-on collision with CDOT snowplow in Chaffee County

Top Stories

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man lost his life after crashing head-on into a snowplow Thursday in Chaffee County, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CSP says it's investigating the crash, which happened on Highway 285 near Nathrop at about 8 a.m.

According to state patrol, 46-year-old John Daugherty of Salida was driving north on Hwy 285 when he lost control and went into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding into a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow.

CSP says Daugherty's Honda CRV went off the side of the road and rolled several times. Despite wearing his seat belt, Daugherty was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

State patrol says "excessive speed for the winter road conditions" is being considered as a factor in the crash.