El Paso County 5 Star-certified businesses move to Level Blue restrictions

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County businesses with their 5 Star certification can now operate under Level Blue restrictions per the state's COVID-19 dial framework.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment told El Paso County officials on Tuesday that eligible businesses can make the move because the state reached its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of people ages 70 and older.

Under Level Blue, restaurants can have up to 50 percent capacity or 175 people inside, whichever is fewer, and last call is pushed to midnight. Level Yellow restrictions also allow for 50 percent capacity, but the number of people inside is capped at 50.

Eligible gyms can also jump to 50 percent capacity or 175 people. Seated indoor events can have up to 225 people and outdoor events can welcome up to 250 people. Businesses that operate both indoors and outdoors can also apply for site variances.

Businesses already 5 Star-certified can operate at Level Blue immediately. For businesses not certified, the 5 Star Certification application is still open.