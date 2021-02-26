CDOT conducts emergency pothole repairs Friday on Interstate 25 near Monument Hill

Top Stories

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Traffic on I-25 in both directions just south of County Line Road was briefly reduced to one lane Friday as a repair crew performed emergency repairs on potholes and safety barriers.

The work by the Colorado Department of Transportation, in the southern end of the I-25 "Gap" widening project, started at 9 a.m. and was finished by 11 a.m.

This is the time of the year when potholes tend to be more common, due to Colorado's freeze-thaw cycle between alternating periods of colder and warmer weather affecting moisture within cracks on road surfaces.

CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson said that despite particularly cold, wet weather in February, the pothole situation isn't worse than normal.

Colorado Springs has eight crews dedicated to daily pothole repairs.

El Paso County is not currently repairing potholes but may do so next week depending on weather, a spokesman said Friday.