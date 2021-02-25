El Paso County’s highway department seeking to fill 30 open positions

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Having an additional 30 workers for snow removal would be a big help on a day like Thursday after a significant winter storm moved through the area.

But for the past year, El Paso County's highway department has struggled to fill 30 vacancies -- three times above the average number of openings.

Officials said that a good starting salary and a great benefits package have done little to motivate people to apply.

There are several reasons cited. Among them: People don't want to drive a snowplow or do other maintenance work required, or they don't want to spend the time and money to obtain a commercial driver's license needed for the job.

Kevin Mastin, the county's deputy public works director, said that the situation isn't unique to his county.

"I'm hearing that other counties across the country are in a similar situation," he said. "It could be that the pandemic has put people out of work or caused them to earn less money, and they can't afford the expense of getting a license."

Mastin said anyone who wants to become a highway department employee should contact local truck driving schools to learn how to qualify for a license.

"And it's not just a job for men," he said. "We have women working for us also."