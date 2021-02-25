Colorado black-owned restaurants eligible for gift card campaign

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Restaurant Association, Colorado Restaurant Foundation and Planterra Foods are launching a program called "Dine Out to Help Out." The initiative hopes to help out black-owned businesses and their employees survive the COVID-19 crisis.

"Dine Out to Help Out," or DOTHO is a campaign that raises funds to help Black-owned restaurants thrive and be able to keep employees through the COVID-19 crisis.

Planterra Foods has already contributed $20,000 to divide among 20 restaurants in Colorado, which in turn will help incentivize repeat dining through gift cards.

Funds will be dispersed by check in one lump sum to each participating restaurant. Each restaurant will get $1,000 to pay for the $25 "thank you" gift cards to customers to entice them to be repeat guests.

The campaign is accepting applications until 11:59pm on March 5th.

The restaurant must be located in Colorado, have one-black owner, and be independently owned to qualify. More information on the application can be found here.