CBI needs information in San Luis killing
SAN LUIS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into what led to the shooting of a 47-year-old man in a San Luis home earlier this month.
The CBI put out a notice Friday asking for the public's help with information in the killing.
Investigators say deputies with the Costilla County Sheriff's Office went to a house on Alfonso Street just before midnight on Feb. 3 for a reported shooting. Deputies found the victim, Christopher Patrick Lopez, dead inside the house from a gunshot.
No other details have been released, and the CBI is asking for anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area to call 719-589-4111. No arrests have been made in the case.
Comments