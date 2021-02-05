Peak Vista partners with Matthews-Vu for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Peak Vista is joining forces with Matthews-Vu Medical Group to provide vaccinations to the community on Saturday at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing.

The vaccine clinic is Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 7:30am until 4:00pm at Peak Vista’s Health Center at Jet Wing.

Those 70 years old or older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. An appointment is required. Individuals 70 years and older can call (719) 344-6500 to schedule an appointment or register online by completing the form on Peak Vista’s website. An ID is not required.