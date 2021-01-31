Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 50 in Penrose

Top Stories

UPDATE: (1/31/21 at 11:37 am) CSP said the disabled plane has been removed and was towed to the airport.

Update: the disabled airplane was towed by a pickup truck to the airport. pic.twitter.com/tZ6rWkO5Qr — CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) January 31, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: The Colorado State Patrol is telling drivers to stay alert and use caution if traveling on Highway 50 in Penrose. A small plane had to make an emergency landing on the highway near the Highway 115 bridge.

Troopers said no one was injured, but travelers should watch for emergency vehicles and expect possible delays.