Pueblo elementary school evacuated after threat; all students safe

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 60 in Pueblo says students at Goodnight Elementary are safe after a bomb threat was made toward the school Thursday morning.

The school says students were taken to the State Fair Events Center and will be released to parents or guardians beginning at 10 a.m.

Parents/guardians will need to bring photo identification and be listed as an approved contact for the student. More information on the reunification process can be found here.

Per @PuebloPolice1 at 8:20 am Goodmorning elementary received a voicemail with a computerized voice saying there were bombs in the drainage pipes of the school. Bomb squads are still working their way through the school making sure it’s secure. — Dan Beedie KRDO (@BeedieonTV) January 28, 2021

We're working on getting more details.