today at 10:43 am
Published 10:00 am

Pueblo elementary school evacuated after threat; all students safe

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- District 60 in Pueblo says students at Goodnight Elementary are safe after a bomb threat was made toward the school Thursday morning.

The school says students were taken to the State Fair Events Center and will be released to parents or guardians beginning at 10 a.m.

Parents/guardians will need to bring photo identification and be listed as an approved contact for the student. More information on the reunification process can be found here.

We're working on getting more details.

