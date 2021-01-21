El Paso County Public Health: “We still have more people wanting to get vaccinated than we have vaccines available”

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been five weeks since the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arrived in El Paso County.

Officials with the El Paso County Public Health said there are still more people who would like to get vaccinated than there are vaccines available.

Providers still do not have extra doses available, but they have seen people no-show for their vaccine appointment.

In that event - the dose goes to whoever is next in line on the waitlist within that phase of vaccinations.

Officials from the Health Department said they've now completed Phase 1A, which is composed of healthcare workers who are directly exposed to COVID-19.

The county is now moving into Phase 1B, which includes people 70 years of age and older, and moderate risk healthcare workers.

Governor Jared Polis said the state’s plan is to have 70% of people 70 and older vaccinated by February 28th. El Paso County health officials said providers have had enough staff to execute that goal, but it’s not up to them.

Every state receives vaccines from the federal government based on its population.

Colorado represents 1.69% of the United States population. As a result, the state receives less than 2% of vaccines available nationwide on a weekly basis.

Health department officials said the order in which they vaccinate people in phase 1B is based on who has the highest risk of patients dying of COVID-19.

Currently, people ages 70 and up are first priority.

Critical infrastructure workers, including teachers, will be vaccinated toward the end of phase 1B.

For more information on the Colorado COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan, click here.

For more information on the vaccine distribution in El Paso County, click here.