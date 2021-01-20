Colorado Springs voters share expectations of new president on Inauguration Day

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Public reaction to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris being sworn in Wednesday was generally positive among voters who shared what they think his top priorities should be.

"Definitely COVID relief, that's what the #1 priority should be for the president right now," said Phillip Rivera. "I think student relief, debt, as far as that goes. I think that's a way to just start moving forward. Help our economy, give people less stress."

Alberto Chelimo offered a different perspective.

"I want to see the immigration reforms coming up, because I'm from Kenya," he said. "I want Joe Biden to come in and say Africa is also a continent, like my country Kenya is also a country. Respect other peoples, other races, other cultures."

A common sentiment was for Biden to heal the nation and close the divides for which outgoing president Donald Trump was accused of causing.

"Try to work together to get everything that needs to get done, gets done," said Kenneth Oetken. "And not to argue with each other, but just work together, mainly. If we all work together, I think everything will work out a little better."

Randy Graham agreed.

"Well, I'm always excited every four years to see the new president come in," he said. "And I wish him the best, just like Donald Trump had said to him. Find people who can bring our country together."

Andria Berndt provided a female point of view.

"The president just needs to be an example," she said. "People look up to the president no matter what race, ethnicity or religion. He just needs to be a leader."

Gary Talbott believes that Biden is the right president at the right time.

"I think he'll be fine," he said. "I'm really ready for business as usual. I'm ready for a politician. Margaret Thatcher was prime minister of Great Britain 40 years ago. How is it we haven't had a woman in that position? I think it's about time."

However, Ray Abeyta sounded skeptical of the new president.

"I like him to keep his word," he said. "He said that he wants unity. But I think starting off with impeachment and calling people names before he was put in office, I think that's not a good way of starting out."

Some voters said that we should expect Biden do everything himself; that it'll take Congress, and cooperation by citizens, to -- borrowing a Trump slogan -- make America great again.