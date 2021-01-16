Pueblo man dies after being shot at a party

Top Stories

A fight at an early morning party in Pueblo, Saturday, Pueblo early left one man dead and another arrested for murder.

Pueblo Police said they responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 2900 block of 2nd Ave., around 2:45 a.m., on Saturday.

When police officers arrived on-scene, they said they found a man who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts on the victim until paramedics arrived, but responders were unable to revive the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to quickly identify the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody without incident.

According to investigators working the case, the shooting took place during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who police have identified as 20-year-old Alec Romero. The two men went took the argument outside and began physically fighting. Police said that's when Romero pulled out a gun he was carrying, and shot the victim.

Police said Romero was taken to the Pueblo Municipal Justice Center and was charged with 2nd Degree Murder. The case is still under investigation and the identity of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.