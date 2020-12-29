New snowfall has crews working to prepare Pikes Peak for annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The latest winter storm dropped around four inches of snow on Pikes Peak but officials say they should have the highway to the summit open for the New Year holiday.

As of Tuesday morning, the highway was open only up to the Halfway campground, with workers trying to reach Glen Cove by the end of the day.

The local Adaman Club usually hikes to the Peak on Barr Trail, leaving on Dec. 30 and arriving on New Year's Eve in time to set up fireworks on the summit and launch them at midnight.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote social distancing, half of the club will hike the trail and the other half will hike up the highway.

Conditions on the Peak as of late Tuesday morning were temperatures around zero and winds of up to 20 mph and a wind chill of -20. More snow is predicted in the afternoon.