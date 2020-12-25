Soup for the Soul and no-cost grocery programs providing holiday meals in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- “In the spirit of the season and the urgency of our times we’re taking quick action at the local level by funding locally-owned restaurants in the production of nutritious soup and gifting 3 quarts per family through Peak Education, Fostering Hope, and Colorado Springs Food Rescue. It’s a team effort” said Jeff Cooper, Executive Director of The Petritz Foundation.

The Soup for the Soul campaign will spread holiday warmth this winter to entrepreneurially-owned restaurants, local families, and community members.

Colorado Springs Food Rescue, the Petritz Foundation and local donors are providing innovation-in-access to locally-produced, nutritional holiday meals from restaurateurs in the community.

“Here at CSFR, we acknowledge that an equitable food system is about more than just emergency food access. We are excited to partner with local restaurants, who have been hit hard by the COVID restrictions, to both support their bottom line as well as provide a gift to members of the community,” Patience Kabwasa, Executive Director, Colorado Springs Food Rescue.

The week of December 21st, participating families can redeem their Soup for the Soul certificate at Colorado Springs Food Rescue’s office located at the Helen Hunt Campus. Between Fostering Hope Foundation, Peak Education, and Colorado Springs Food Rescue anticipates feeding 560 families or approximately 2000 people.

Each certificate is good for 3 quarts of delicious hearty soup from our featured restaurants. Participating restaurants include: Red Gravy, Pho-N-Thai, Edelweiss, Fujiyama, andSwitchback Hillside Cafe.

Chef Eric Brenner at the Red Gravy says, "Red Gravy has been committed all year to pour love into our community in these challenging times by engaging in various charitable initiatives through our Meals to Heal campaign and other collaborations. We are very happy to be included in providing our Award-winning Tomato Bisque for Soup for the Soul, which we hope can brighten the season of charity, kindness and love in these dark days of the pandemic."

Colorado Springs Food Rescue will also have a no-cost drive through grocery program starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday at 917 E. Moreno Ave in Colorado Springs.

Click here for a link to food access, resources and distribution across Colorado Springs.