Fort Carson gets first batch of COVID-19 Vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fort Carson is now the first military installation in Colorado to give Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to their staff.



On Tuesday, healthcare workers and emergency personnel lined up to get their covid-19 vaccine. They are hoping this vaccine will help them not only protect themselves but also others.

Sergeant Brittany Koppenhaver, a Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge at Evans Army Community Hospital, makes it her priority to take care of her patients safely. This is why the vaccine was a must for her.

“My thing is to protect the safety of not only our staff but their families, I mean I work on the floor where my staff is in close contact with COVID, so I want to make sure that when they leave here, they are also safe and protecting their families. ”

Even with the protection from the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, there is a chance they can still get the virus. This is why military personnel is still encouraging the community to continue safety guidelines.

“They did have eight people out of 14-thousand in the study that did get the coronavirus. It was mild symptoms, but it did happen. So we continue to wear masks and wash our hands because you do not want to accidentally spread," expressed Chandra Punch, OIC allergy immunologist at Evans Army Community Hospital.