First COVID-19 vaccine shipments to arrive in Colorado tomorrow

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado will receive its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow morning, according to a statement from Governor Jared Polis' office.

The Governor is expected to be on hand while the first Coloradans receive the vaccine tomorrow afternoon.

Health care workers, seniors and first responders will be among the first to be vaccinated in the state and across the country.

Colorado expects just over 46,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, then about 95,000 doses from Moderna shortly after. It's unclear whether all of the Pfizer doses will arrive in the first shipment.