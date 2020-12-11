Temporary RV community draws complaints at rodeo site in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City officials have apparently received complaints about a short-term recreational vehicle camp on the grounds of the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Estimates are that around 25 RV owners are paying to park on the property and connect to utility hookups normally reserved for participants in the annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

The residents began moving onto the property after the rodeo was canceled this summer due to the pandemic, and the city and event center were looking for a way to generate revenue for the center.

The solution was to help RV owners who couldn't find room at other camps, even though the area is not zoned for camp use.

"It was always meant to be temporary for events, for times when there's workers there for several months, but never a permanent RV facility," said City Council President Richard Skorman.

RV owner Rob DeJong moved into the temporary camp two months ago.

"It's hard to find a place here in town," he explained. "We work hard, ten hours a day, five days a week. Just hard to find a good place to stay."

The RVs are parked in a valley along a creek that flows through the property. There are no homes in the immediate area and for most people -- especially at night -- the RVs are hard to see.

However, part of the Lower Skyway neighborhood overlooks the area, and a biking/hiking trail parallels the creek and camp. Some RV owners believe that nearby homeowners and trail users have complained about the camp being there too long and being an eyesore.

Other RV owners worry that unwanted attention brought by the controversy will put pressure on the city and the center to evict them.

However, the center's general manager, Kyle Parks, said the RV owners have until April 1 before they must find other places to live.

"That's when we expect to be back to normal operations," he said.

DeJong said that he's in the process of trying to buy a vacant parcel and have the current campers move there.

The city initially said the camp could exist until May, Skorman said, but that the nonprofit owner of the property wants them to start moving out before then.