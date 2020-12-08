Cripple Creek Ice Fest cancelled due to Covid concerns

Top Stories

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cripple Creek Ice Fest Committee decided on Tuesday to cancel this year's Ice Festival due to Covid concerns.

According to Jeff Mosher, the Marketing & Events Director for the Committee, the decision to cancel the iconic event was both "difficult and unsettling." He went on to say “The COVID numbers and unknown behavior of the virus, along with concerns for the health, safety and wellbeing of the citizens, workers, service providers, and visitors to our community were the underlying factors in the committee’s decision."

Mosher said the Committee hoped "the event can return bigger, better, and more exciting in 2022", stating that efforts are already underway to enhance future Cripple Creek Ice Festival activities and entertainment.

The event was scheduled to be held February 6 through February 14, on Bennett Avenue, in downtown Cripple Creek.