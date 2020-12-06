Man arrested on Sexual Assault charges

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police said a 28-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning on sexual assault charges.

Around 4:00 am on Saturday, CSPD officers said they responded to a call from a woman in the 2100 block of N. Nevada Avenue, who told them she had been sexually assaulted at her home.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but the victim told officers she knew who the man was. When officers searched the area, they found the suspect who was identified as 28-year-old Marcus Finau.

Police said Finau was arrested without incident and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center, where he was charged with a Class Three Felony Sexual Assault.