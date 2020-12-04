U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum prepares for holiday programming with COVID safety precautions

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum begins it's holiday programming throughout December.

Throughout this month, weekend programming will include making wreath ornaments, snowman ornaments, beaded bracelets, while including dreidel game playing, and other winter solstice activities.

With coronavirus spiking in El Paso County, the museum continues to take to take extensive measures to provide a safe and contactless environment for all guests.

Also due to COVID-19, all ticketing is taking place on the Plaza in front of the Museum. Each guest is required to wear a face covering and pass a temperature check before entering.

All visitors attend a brief, staff-led orientation in the Museum lobby before beginning their experience. In this orientation, guests learn about RFID personalization and COVID-19 safety and cleaning measures.

Weekend programming: