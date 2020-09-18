Support Local: Spectacular Saturday Sidewalk Sales in September

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A street market of sorts is setting up in the Springs for Saturdays in September.

The non-profit organization Downtown Partnership launched the alliterative "Spectacular Saturday Sidewalk Sales in September" in Colorado Springs as an effort to help small businesses downtown recover from the pandemic.

Organizers say not only is this outdoor event a safer way to shop, but it’s also smarter.

This is the same group behind the "Dine Out Downtown" campaign earlier this summer, which allowed for downtown restaurants to expand their outdoor dining further onto the sidewalks and into the streets.

The objective at Saturday Sidewalk Sales is the same; they want to keep your dollar in Colorado Springs and also keep you safe while you spend.

When you shop at a big box store or online, $60 of every $100 you spend gets sourced outside of our community.

When you shop locally, $70 out of every hundred stays right here in the Springs.

“It's so important not just to the business owners, but to our community as a whole," says Laurel Prud'homme, Vice President of Downtown Partnership. "Really step up and step in and support these small businesses. They give us the character that makes our city so unique."

This is the first month downtown has ever done a month-long of sidewalk sales.

Retailers will have their inventory out on sidewalks on Tejon, Bijou, and Nevada, just to name a few.

Participating stores include:

Bang

Colorado Crafter Handmade Market

Coralun Vintage

Escape Velocity Comics

Halo Boutique

The Local Honey Collective

Pikes Peak Lemonade

Rocky Mountain Soap Market

Sparrow Hawk Cookware

Terra Verde

Some added incentive for shoppers; if you spend $40 at any business downtown on September 19th or 26th, email your receipt to Downtown Partnership to be entered to win a prize.

More information on participating retailers, and how to submit your receipt here.