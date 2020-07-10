Spike in COVID-19 testing at UCHealth site

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The UCHealth COVID-19 test site off Parkside Drive has seen a significant spike in testing. UCHealth pulled data on recent three-day time periods, all Mondays-Wednesdays when testing demand is generally the highest at the UCHealth drive-through tent.

The numbers below reflect people who were tested at UCHealth's tent off Parkside Drive, near Memorial Park. Demand has increased steadily, with the first week in July being double that of the first week in June over the same three-day period.

June 8-10: 501 people

June 15-18: 640 people

June 22-24: 742 people

June 29-July 1: 844 people

July 6-8: 1,006 people

COVID-19 testing at UCHealth's Parkside Drive costs $85 out of pocket. A person can also get a physician's order for a test, and many insurance companies will pay for the test. If you need to get testing at this location, you can sign up for testing here and click the COVID-19 testing icon.