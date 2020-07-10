New COVID-19 symptoms reported in young adults as El Paso County doctors urge them to stop the spread

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to WKRN in Nashville, Tennessee, statistics in multiple states show an increase in COVID-19 cases predominantly from people in their 20s and 30s, and now doctors say they are also seeing different symptoms among their younger patients.

“Over the past few days, they’re starting to develop, they’re describing some new symptoms,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro Nashville’s Coronavirus Task Force.

While fever was originally the first telltale sign of the novel coronavirus, now many don’t ever get one, as cited by WKRN.

“The spectrum of symptoms continues to expand and so younger people often do come in now somewhat to our surprise without fever, and this abdominal pain seems to affect them a little bit more,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an Infectious Disease professor at Vanderbilt University.

Other symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, loss of taste and smell, and severe headaches.

Associate Chief Medical Officer at UCHealth Memorial, Andrew Steinbruner, says, "I suspect that we're going to see a rise in a week or two, maybe two weeks, as the people who started to spread it inadvertently who are young and don't realize they have it, spread it to the older, more vulnerable population."

According to COVID-19 case data in Colorado, young adults ages 20-39, make up 36.52% of people who are infected with COVID-19. People aged 70+, only make up 12.93% of cases, however, due to their age, the older population sees a major disparity in deaths.

That 20-39 age group has only 22 reported deaths, while the 70+ age group spikes to 1,307. Doctors are urging young adults to be vigilant, and help stop the spread to older, more vulnerable populations.

If you live in Colorado Springs and need to get tested, there is a drive-through testing site at UCHealth Laboratory - Printers Park, Kids Care Point, 2050, Colorado Springs, CO 80909.