Gov. Jared Polis gives arguments for increased mask usage amid COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 as the number of cases and hospitalizations in the state begin the creep back upward.

Gov. Polis said the bad news is that the state has had some slippage and the rates are going up.

"What we need are adjustments on how we're living. We need to be responsible, wear masks more, avoid gatherings more," Polis said. He added that teens and people in their 20s and 30s shouldn't be going to large gatherings, saying, "This is the summer of no parties."

Polis raised concern that the R-naught number, which is a measure of how the virus is spreading between people, has risen above 1. He said 11 of the past 14 days have seen an upward trend, but he noted that hospitals have not had capacity issues.

The governor called out the importance of mask wearing and said the goal is for the state to see 85-90% compliance. Polis said right now the state has seen about 70% compliance with mask wearing.

As of Wednesday's data reporting, there have been 35,116 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. State data says 1,544 have died due to the coronavirus.

