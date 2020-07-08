As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase across Colorado, uptick in El Paso County?

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado health officials say they've seen the first increase in COVID-19 cases in months. According to case data, June 27th saw the lowest hospitalizations in Colorado at 126 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, July 7th, there has been an uptick in hospitalizations, with 173 patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19.

Currently, there are 154 patients currently hospitalized as COVID-19 persons under investigation in Colorado.

Health department data indicate the state recorded 1,734 new confirmed cases between June 29 and July 5.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is meeting with UCHealth to determine if their hospitals in El Paso County have also seen a similar trend in increased hospitalizations. Additional updates to the article will be posted throughout the day.