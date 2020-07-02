Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:33 pm

Pueblo police investigating serious crash at Santa Fe and Northern Ave.

northern pueblo crash 07-2 Cropped

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers are investigating a serious crash near Santa Fe Drive and the hill at E. Northern Ave. that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection after a reported rollover crash with injuries, according to emergency dispatch traffic. No official word has been given about injuries or how many people are involved.

Pueblo PD sent out a tweet urging drivers to use alternate routes, if possible.

We're working on getting more information on the crash.

Local News / News / Pueblo

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply