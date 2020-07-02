Pueblo police investigating serious crash at Santa Fe and Northern Ave.

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers are investigating a serious crash near Santa Fe Drive and the hill at E. Northern Ave. that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection after a reported rollover crash with injuries, according to emergency dispatch traffic. No official word has been given about injuries or how many people are involved.

Pueblo PD sent out a tweet urging drivers to use alternate routes, if possible.

Officers are responding to a serious traffic crash at Santa Fe Dr. & E. Northern Ave. Please use alternate routes, if possible. — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) July 2, 2020

We're working on getting more information on the crash.