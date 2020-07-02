2020 Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While many hoped that the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo would be able to happen in August with a limited schedule, organizers announced Thursday that the popular event has been canceled this year.

Organizers confirmed to KRDO Thursday that the decision to cancel the historic rodeo had been made due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus. It's the first time the rodeo has been canceled since World War II.

"We are committed, first and foremost, to the health and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, rodeo fans, competitors, vendors and partners – as well as the larger Colorado Springs community," PR Director for the rodeo, Nikki Wall, said.

The rodeo's president, Mike McCoy, said in May that their focus on health and safety was elevated "to the highest level possible," and several steps were being implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 before the event was ultimately canceled.

The 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is now being tentatively planned for July 14-17, 2021.

