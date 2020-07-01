Colorado State Fair Parade cancelled because of Covid-19

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — The Annual Colorado State Fair Parade has been canceled because of Covid-19 restrictions, according to a release from the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

The parade, themed “A Walk on the Wild Side,” was set to take place on Saturday, August 29th.

“After careful consideration, it is with deep regret that we have to cancel this year’s parade,” Steve Shirley, Chairman of the State Fair Parade Committee, said in a statement, “but the safety of our community comes first.”

The Colorado State Fair Parade is one of the oldest parades in Colorado and is coordinated by the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and its State Fair Parade Committee. Organizers said it has never been cancelled before.

The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce said traveling and being in close quarters for bands is prohibited, and social distancing would be difficult to maintain with participants on floats.

Another reason the committee decided to cancel the parade is that it draws in more than 40,000 spectators, and there are no safety guidelines for outdoor events of that size.

The State Fair Committee determined canceling the parade is the best way to keep the community safe from the spread of Covid-19, according to the press release.

In May, organizers of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo pushed the date of the rodeo back to August. There hasn't been any word from organizers about whether the Pikes Peak or Bust parade will happen this year.