Gov. Polis orders bars, nightclubs to close in Colorado amid COVID-19 pandemic

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is giving an update on the state's response to COVID-19 on Tuesday and announced that bars and nightclubs will be closed again due to an uptick amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis said that bars and nightclubs will not be able to open to guests inside for at least 30 days, though establishments that serve food can continue to do so. To-go alcohol orders will also still be allowed.

Watch below:

Updated data on the coronavirus spread throughout the state can be found at this link.